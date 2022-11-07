Police probe into Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's 'letter'

Police will probe the controversial letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of candidates for recruitment to 295 daily wage posts, including that of doctors and nurses.

Rajendran had said that she did not give any such letter and urged the Chief Minister to investigate.

State police chief Anil Kant ordered a probe by Crime Branch into the matter. Dy SP Jaleel Thottatil will probe under the supervision of SP S Madhusoodanan, the police informed. CPM district secretary said that the party also probe if any party members were involved in the row.

Even while disowning the letter, both Rajendran and Nagappan were not outrightly stating that the letter was fake.

Meanwhile, the city corporation witnessed a strong protest by Congress and BJP demanding the mayor's resignation.