Police probe into Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's 'letter'

Police probe into Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's 'letter'

State police chief Anil Kant ordered a probe by Crime Branch into the matter

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 07 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 15:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Police will probe the controversial letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of candidates for recruitment to 295 daily wage posts, including that of doctors and nurses.

Rajendran had said that she did not give any such letter and urged the Chief Minister to investigate.

State police chief Anil Kant ordered a probe by Crime Branch into the matter. Dy SP Jaleel Thottatil will probe under the supervision of SP S Madhusoodanan, the police informed. CPM district secretary said that the party also probe if any party members were involved in the row.

Even while disowning the letter, both Rajendran and Nagappan were not outrightly stating that the letter was fake.

Meanwhile, the city corporation witnessed a strong protest by Congress and BJP demanding the mayor's resignation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thiruvananthapuram
Mayor
Kerala
CPI(M)
protest

What's Brewing

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

HBD! Telugu star Anushka Shetty's best performances

HBD! Telugu star Anushka Shetty's best performances

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Billionaires emit 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

Billionaires emit 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

World population to touch 8 billion soon

World population to touch 8 billion soon

 