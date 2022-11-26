Politicians counter religious leaders over football row in Kerala

While some Muslim religious leaders in Kerala expressed concern about believers missing mosque prayers due to football fever, political leaders from the community sharply criticised the religious leaders' stance.

Indian Union Muslim League senior leader M K Muneer said the statement of some people against football fever should not be attributed to the entire community.

There are even people who criticise playing football while wearing shorts. Such people only need to watch the game and nothing else, Muneer, also the MLA, said at a function of the Muslim Students' Federation.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and former minister K T Jaleel both slammed religious leaders for their anti-football sentiments.

Abdurahiman said sports should not be missed for religion. Those who wish to attend prayers would do so, he said.

In a social media post, Jaleel said flaying 'extravaganza' during sports and justifying it at weddings and religious festivals was dubious.

The Khutbah state committee of the Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulamma has issued instructions to the "khatibs" as part of the message for the Friday sermon, flaying believers for staying away from mosques due to football and condemning "hero worship" of international football players.

Several other Islamic religious leaders had also backed the stand.