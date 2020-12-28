Pondy University gives students two more special chances for exams

Pondy University gives students two chances for exams

Students will be provided question papers through online and they can write their exams from home

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Dec 28 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Pondicherry University has decided to give two more special chances for students who are yet to complete their courses through Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) and twinning programmes.

As a special case, their exams will be conducted through online mode from 18.01.2021 to 23.02.2021 (first chance) on working days, the university said. It added that students will be provided question papers through online and they can write their exams from home.

All MBA students of the Academic Year 2005-06 to Calendar Year 2016 batch and students of M.Com, MA (English, Sociology, Hindi) from 2014-15 batch to 2016 Calendar year batch who have already exhausted the maximum prescribed period for completing the degree are granted two more chances (January 2021 and June 2021 examination sessions).

The last date for submission of examination application forms and re-registration is 31st December 2020, the university said, adding that exam details for the June 2021 session will be announced in May.

examinations
distance learning
Pondicherry University

