Popular comedian Sivanarayana Murthy dead

He has to his credit over 200 films through which he tickled the funny bones of the audience

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 08 2022, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 21:01 ist

Popular comedian of Tamil films T Sivanarayana Murthy passed away due to age-related illness, a source close to his family said on Thursday. He was 67. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

"The actor, who rubbed shoulders with several famous stars like Vadivelu, Santhanam and late Vivek, and entertained the audience in a humourous way, died on Wednesday night. His last rites were performed at his native Pattukottai today," said a source in the Tamil film industry. Sivanarayana Murthy had worked with famous actors like Rajanikanth and Vijay, too.

He shot to fame through his debut film: Poonthottam, directed by Visu. He has to his credit over 200 films through which he tickled the funny bones of the audience. 

Tamil Nadu
India News

What's Brewing

