Portions of RSS ideologues' books in university syllabus triggers row in Kerala

With the inclusion of portions from books of RSS ideologues in the post-graduate syllabus of Kannur University in Kerala snowballing into a political row, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Left Front would not glorify those who turned their face against the freedom struggle.

A two-member panel of experts was already appointed to review the syllabus. The university would take necessary steps based on their findings, Vijayan said.

The Kannur University had been witnessing strong protests by opposition student unions since Thursday against its decision to include portions of the books of RSS and Hindutva ideologues M S Golwalkar, V D Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in its post graduate course syllabus. Even Left Front leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Benoy Viswam of the CPI had condemned the decision apart from Congress leaders.

The university had rejected the allegations of saffronisation. Vice chancellor Gopinath Ravindran maintained that when political thoughts and history were being studied, all sides need to be discussed. In order to develop critical enquiry, all related matters need to be studied. However, based on the report of experts further steps would be taken whether to revise the syllabus or not.

The state government had earlier sought a report from the university after the matter triggered controversy. Subsequently a two-member panel headed by a former pro-vice chancellor of Kerala University J Prabhash was appointed to review the syllabus.

Watch latest videos by DH here: