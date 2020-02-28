Pot full of gold coins found in Tamil Nadu temple complex during cleaning

Workers who were cleaning an empty land in an ancient temple near Tiruchirappalli literally found a treasure trove on Wednesday. A pot full of gold coins weighing more than 1.7 kg was found while workers were digging the empty land for construction of a flower garden.

The treasure pot that contained 505 gold coins and weighing 1.716 kg was found from the Sri Jembukeshwarar Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikaval on the outskirts of Tiruchirappalli, 300 kms from here.

Sources said the workers who were digging the land for establishing a flower garden stumbled upon the pot and handed it over to temple officials.

The temple officials and Srirangam Tahsildar R Sridhar deposited the treasure pot with the treasury, which will keep it till officials come from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The coins will now be examined by the ASI officials who will determine its antique value.

The spot from where the pot full of gold coins was recovered has now been declared a protected area, officials told DH.

“Since the coins have some inscriptions on them, the ASI officials will take a call on what to do next,” an official said.

Thiruvanaikaval is an island surrounded by river Cauvery and river Kollidam and is home to the Jambukeswarar temple.

The temple, which is said to be over 1,600 years old, was built by the Chola Kingdom, has a special place in history.