Protest against school as student dies of snake bite

Protest mounted against a school at Wayanad in North Kerala on Thursday after a ten-year-old girl died after suffering snake bite while the class was progressing.

A teacher was suspended and probes on into alleged lapses on the part of the school authorities in giving timely medical attention and alleged medical negligence of a government hospital in giving antivenom, despite the child's father's repeated plea.

Shehla Sherin, daughter of Abdul Aziz and Sajna of Wayanad and a fifth-standard student of Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Batherry in Wayanad, died on Wednesday evening.

It was by around 3.15 p.m. on Wednesday that the student complained to teacher that she suffered snake bite. There were holes on the floor of the classroom. Though the teacher took her to the staff room, some teachers maintained that her parents may be informed and let them take her to the hospital. Some teachers also maintained that it could be a nail injury.

About 30 minutes later her father reached the school and took her to a nearby private hospital. By that time she was showing discomforts and was referred to a nearby taluk hospital. The doctors there reportedly found that it was a snake bite and she was referred to the Kozhikode medical college hospital. On the way, her condition worsened and she was rushed to a hospital at Vythiri in Wayanad, where she died.

Local people on Thursday staged a violent protest against the school and even tried to manhandle the teachers. Some students also told the local people that even as Shehla said that she suffered snake bite and shown discomforts, the teachers did not give much attention or first-aids. Students also alleged that they were not allowed to wear footwear in classrooms despite the poor condition of the classrooms.

As the protest mounted, one of the teacher, identified as Shijin, who allegedly refused to take Shehla to hospital until her father arrived was placed under suspension.

The victim's father alleged that the school authorities even told him that the girl injured herself by putting the feet into the hole. He also said that the doctor at the government hospital did not give antivenom despite his repeated pleas.

The district education officer launched a probe into the alleged lapses of the school authorities, while the district medical officer launched a probe into alleged lapses on the part of the hospital in providing proper treatment. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and Kerala State Commission for Child Rights also registered cases.

Wayand MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take immediate steps to improve the school's infrastructure and to provide adequate compensation to the family of the victim.