Puducherry Covid-19 tally reaches 3,467; 174 new cases

A 56-year old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry, taking the toll to 49 while a single-day high of 174 new cases was reported.

The 174 fresh cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 3,467, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release on Friday.

While there were 1,323 active cases, 2,095 patients have recovered and were discharged while the fatalities stood at 49, he added.

The woman died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening, Mohan Kumar said.

The 174 cases were identified at the end of testing of 973 samples during the last 24 hours showing a positivity rate at 17.9 percent while the fatality rate was 1.4 percent.

Of the 38,734 samples tested so far, 34,606 were found to be negative and results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited, the Health Department Director said.

While 135 of the 174 new cases were admitted to hospitals in Puducherry, 13 were admitted to the government GH in Karaikal and the remaining 26 were admitted to the GH in Yanam region, he said. Mahe continued to have one patient without any new cases.