Puducherry Covid-19 tally reaches 3,467; 174 new cases

Puducherry Covid-19 tally reaches 3,467; 174 new cases

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jul 31 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 14:10 ist
MLA Anbalagan inspects Covid-19 testing of residents being conducted by health workers at Oupalam in Puducherry. Credit: PTI Photo

A 56-year old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry, taking the toll to 49 while a single-day high of 174 new cases was reported.

The 174 fresh cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 3,467, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release on Friday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While there were 1,323 active cases, 2,095 patients have recovered and were discharged while the fatalities stood at 49, he added.

The woman died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening, Mohan Kumar said.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The 174 cases were identified at the end of testing of 973 samples during the last 24 hours showing a positivity rate at 17.9 percent while the fatality rate was 1.4 percent.

Of the 38,734 samples tested so far, 34,606 were found to be negative and results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited, the Health Department Director said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While 135 of the 174 new cases were admitted to hospitals in Puducherry, 13 were admitted to the government GH in Karaikal and the remaining 26 were admitted to the GH in Yanam region, he said. Mahe continued to have one patient without any new cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 