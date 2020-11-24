Puducherry prepares for Cyclone Nivar's landfall; prohibitory orders imposed, UT declares holiday

The tiny Union Territory of Puducherry is likely to bear the brunt of Cyclone Nivar which will pack winds with speed up to 145 km per hour, even as the government announced a public holiday and imposed Section 144 to ensure people stay indoors.

With the cyclone likely to make landfall around Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a review meeting on Monday night and asked all departments to open control rooms to attend to complaints from people relating to the cyclone.

Elaborate precautionary measures have been taken in Karaikal, an enclave attached to the UT which is around 150 km from Puducherry, as well with one team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pre-positioning in the district. Two NDRF teams are in Puducherry, while six have been deployed in neighbouring Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, just 20 km away.

The government imposed prohibitory orders which will be in place till 6 am on November 26, while Wednesday has been declared a public holiday owing to the rain. With the cyclone likely to uproot trees, the UT government has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to prune the tree branches and keep ready the machinery needed to remove trees if they are uprooted during the landfall.

The government has opened 80 relief centres to house people evacuated from low-lying areas.

“Elaborate precautionary measures have been taken in the Union Territory because Cyclone Nivar is likely to make its landfall here. Imposition of Section 144 will help us control people from stepping out. Our aim is to minimise damage due to the cyclone as much as possible,” Narayanasamy told DH.

People have also been advised not to crowd at the beach side in Puducherry, while the government has instructed the electricity department to ensure that power is restored within 12 hours if it is suspended due to the cyclone.

Narayanasamy added that fishermen in Puducherry and Karaikal have been asked to move their boats to safety, while instructions have been given to ensure that water supply continues uninterrupted.

Clyclones that hit Tamil Nadu/Puducherry in the past

2011: Cyclone Thane, resulting in death of 45 people

2012: Cyclone Neelam, affecting 20 districts of Tamil Nadu

2016: Cyclone Vardah making landfall in Chennai, resulting in loss of over Rs 1,000 crore

2018: Cyclone Gaja, leaving a trail of destruction across the fertile Cauvery Delta region, and killing 60 persons