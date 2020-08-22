Puducherry records 520 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 10,112

Puducherry posted 520 fresh coronavirus cases and eight related deaths on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 10,112 in the union territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that eight more people including a 52-year-old woman succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am pushing the toll to 151. Most of those who died had co-morbidities and were in the age group ranging between 38 and 84 years old.

The Director said of the total 10,112 cases of infection so far 3,654 patients were active cases while 6,307 recovered and were discharged. He said 520 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,318 samples in the whole of the Union Territory.

As many as 373 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The Director noted that the rate of fatality in Union Territory was 1.49 percent while the recovery rate was 62.37 percent.

Of the 62,413 samples tested so far 50,769 were found to be negative and results of examination of remaining samples were awaited.