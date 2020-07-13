Puducherry: 50 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 1,468

Puducherry reports 50 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now at 1,468

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jul 13 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 17:11 ist
Health officials inspect a coronavirus-infected area. Credit: PTI

Puducherry on Monday reported 50 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,468.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that the 50 cases were identified at the end of testing of 384 samples showing 13 percent positivity rate while the fatality rate was 1.2 percent.

He said that while five patients of the new cases were below 18 years, 37 were between 18 and 60 years.

The remaining eight patients were above sixty years.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
 

The Minister said the total active cases stood at 665, while the number of those recovered and discharged so far was 785 and fatalities were 18.

No fatality occurred during the last two days.

Forty-nine of the fifty new cases were admitted to hospitals in Puducherry (33 in a government hospital and 16 in centrally-administered JIPMER) while the remaining one was admitted to the government general hospital in Karaikal, Rao said.

Of the 26,208 samples tested so far, 24,461 samples turned out to be negative and results of the examination of the remaining samples were awaited, he added.

Also, the minister said 44 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Puducherry
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 