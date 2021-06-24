Quarantine and PCR test mandatory for farm fish in Kerala

A 12-day quarantine and PCR test has been made mandatory for fish seeds being imported for farming purposes in Kerala.

In a bid to check spread of virus infection like Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV) among fish, the quarantine and PCR test, similar to that of Covid protocols, are being implemented by the Kerala Fisheries Department.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Animal Husbandry Department is also considering insisting on quarantine for cattle being brought from other states, in view of Covid infection among animals in some parts of the country.

Kerala Fish Seed Centre secretary H Salim told DH that there were some instances of TiLV infection among imported Tilapia fish seeds. Hence, it was decided to enforce quarantine and PCR test for imported fish seeds. Only those with quarantine facilities would be given fish seed import licence and the PCR test would be conducted on samples before being distributed to fish farm.

These measures are being initiated as per the provisions in the Kerala Fish Seed Act.

Industry sources said that fish farming has been gaining much popularity in Kerala, and during the lockdown, many had ventured into fish farming. Varieties of Tilapia are being widely imported to Kerala. While as per the official estimate, around 12 crore fish seeds are imported, mainly from Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, large quantity of fish seeds were being imported illegally as well.

Salim said that the the chances of the infection from imported farm fish seeds spreading to the water bodies was also high and hence, the quarantine norms are being strictly enforced.