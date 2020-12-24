Rahul Gandhi highlights plight of old farmer couple from Kerala's Wayanad, shares video

Mathew and Mary, a farmer couple of Wayanad in Kerala, shot to the limelight after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi posted a video of their plight on Twitter.

The two, aged around 90 and 85 respectively, who are still involved in farming activities, shared their concerns over the falling prices of agriculture commodities and how it was affecting their livelihood.

Rahul said in a post on his official Twitter account (@RGWayanadOffice) that the couple shared the pain, anxieties and difficulties of the farmers across India. "All Indians and the government must listen to them," he added.

The elderly farm couple Mary and Mathew from Pulpally, Wayanad have toiled on their land year after year. They share the pain, the anxieties and the difficulties of farmers across India. All Indians, and the government, must listen to them.#KisanDiwas pic.twitter.com/cJkH67GMg3 — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) December 23, 2020

In the video, the couple laments over the insufficient returns from the agriculture sector and blames it on the government for the fall of prices of commodities. India has become unlivable for farmers. There is no existence for India without farmers, they said.

The couple said that the prices of commodities like pepper, coffee and yam have fallen drastically over the years while also highlighting "there was fair price" during Rajiv Gandhi's term as prime minister.

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders are planning for Rahul's next visit to the constituency and a meeting with the aged couple.