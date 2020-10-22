Rahul Gandhi kindles hopes of Wayanad farmers

Farmers of Wayanad in Kerala, especially the 30,000 odd women farmers under the Kudumbasree women empowerment mission, are kindling hopes of their produce getting a wider market beyond Wayanad as Congress leader and local MP Rahul Gandhi has shown keen interest towards the organic farming activities in the district.

Rahul has mooted online trading options to the district which is now lacking sufficient marketing infrastructure despite having a range of indigenous varieties of agricultural produce. He also directed the district agriculture department officials to submit a project proposal.

It was during a presentation by Kudumbashree on the organic and indigenous farming activities in the district that Rahul, who was on a three-day visit to his constituency, had shown keen interest in exploring the wider market of the produce. He also visited many paddy fields of the high-range district that grow indigenous varieties and also held talks with traditional farmers of the district.

Kudumbashree's Wayanad district mission coordinator Sajitha P told DH that at present the major challenge is with regard to marketing. Since the majority of the families in the district are involved in agricultural activities, the demand for the produce in the district is low. The options for marketing the produce outside the district is also very limited now. Hence any initiative from the MP in this regard would be much relief.

As many as 6,800 joint liability groups of women, with four members in each group, are carrying out various types of farming in 4,963 acres in the district. Of this, 1,020 groups are that of members of the tribal community alone. Tubers, banana, paddy and vegetables are the major produce. At present the majority of the produce are sold out through local markets. Last year 50 tonnes of traditional 'Palthondi' rice grown by the women farmers were exported to Gulf countries.

Rahul also interacted with many traditional farmers like Cheruyaval Raman, who is known for preserving many traditional rice varieties, and visited the paddy fields.

Assistant director of agriculture of Panamaram block of Wayanad, R Manikandan, who represented the Agriculture Department in the meeting, said that the MP directed to submit a detailed project proposal on the steps to be taken for enhancing marketing and value addition for the district's produce.

"A detailed project report on the infrastructure requirements would be prepared by the department soon. Paddy, coffee, tea, turmeric, banana, ginger and spices are the produces that have a wider potential," he said.