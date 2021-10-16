Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala; 5 killed, many missing

Five persons were reported dead and around 15 reported missing as landslides and floods wreaked havoc in central Kerala on Saturday.

Several vehicles, including transport buses, were stranded in the hilly terrains of Kottayam and Idukki districts as roads were blocked by landslides.

At Koottickal in Kottayam district, six persons, including women and children, reportedly died in landslides at Plappally and Kavali areas. Five more are still missing.

In the adjacent Idukki district, eight persons, including five children, were reported missing at Kokkayar near Peerumedu following landslide. At Thodupuzha in the district, two persons died after their car was washed away over a canal at Kanjar. Both the bodies were recovered.

Many houses and shops in major towns in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts like Kanjirapally, Poonjar, Ranni and Konni were flooded. Vehicles were washed away at some places.

With landslides blocking most of the roads in the hilly terrain, rescue teams were also finding it difficult to reach the spots. Local people managed to rescue many, while some had miraculous escape by holding on to tree branches.

Army and Air Force were also joining the rescue operations apart from NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and police. Bad weather affected attempts by rescue teams to reach the landslide-hit spots by air.

Low pressure formation over the Arabian sea has led to the heavy rains. While many parts of south and central Kerala were witnessing continuous rainfall with winds and thunders right from the early hours of Saturday, many parts of north Kerala were receiving heavy rains from the evening. Indian Meteorological Department sounded red alert in six districts in central and south Kerala, while orange alert was issued in four districts, including three in north Kerala. Water level in dams and reservoirs were being continuously monitored over the last few days in view of heavy rains.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high level meeting to review the situations. Directions were given to shift people from all calamity-prone areas. As per the forecast, the intensity of the rains may decline by Sunday.

Kerala had witnessed major natural calamities during the last three years beginning with a major flood in 2018 that claimed around 400 lives. In 2019 around 100 lives were lost in the natural calamities at various parts of the state. In 2020 a major landslide occurred at Pettimudi in Idukki district that claimed around 70 lives.

