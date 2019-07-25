Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict given 30-day parole

Nalini Sriharan, convicted for life in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on a month-long parole by the Madras High Court to attend and make arrangements for her daughter's wedding, several news outlets reported today.

The order was passed on July 5, and Nalini was released from the Vellore jail today. She will be housed at a place owned by a functionary of the Dravida Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai, The Hindu reported. Her daughter currently resides in London.

Details to follow.