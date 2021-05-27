Recall Lakshadweep administrator: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that the Union Government recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for imposing “anti-people” legislations in the tiny Union Territory.

In a post on his verified Twitter page, Stalin accused Patel of forcibly bringing in “anti-people" regulations to "alienate Muslims" living there is causing anguish. Muslims form majority of the population in the tiny UT.

Read | Lakshadweep administration defends controversial orders

“The Prime Minister's Office should intervene in the matter and relieve him of the post. Our country's strength is pluralism,” Stalin wrote.

MDMK chief Vaiko, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condemned Patel's actions in the UT.