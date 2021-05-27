Recall Lakshadweep administrator: Stalin tells Modi

Recall Lakshadweep administrator: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells PM Modi

MDMK chief Vaiko, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condemned administrator Patel's actions in the UT

E T B Sivapriyan
E T B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 27 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 20:32 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that the Union Government recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for imposing “anti-people” legislations in the tiny Union Territory.

In a post on his verified Twitter page, Stalin accused Patel of forcibly bringing in “anti-people" regulations to "alienate Muslims" living there is causing anguish. Muslims form majority of the population in the tiny UT.

Read | Lakshadweep administration defends controversial orders

“The Prime Minister's Office should intervene in the matter and relieve him of the post. Our country's strength is pluralism,” Stalin wrote.

MDMK chief Vaiko, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condemned Patel's actions in the UT.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Lakshadweep
M K Stalin
Vaiko
MDMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 