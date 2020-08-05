Red alert in two districts in North Kerala

Red alert in two districts in North Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Aug 05 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 22:53 ist

With the rain gaining strength in Kerala, a red alert has been sounded in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts and orange alert in seven other districts for Thursday.

Four persons, including two girls, were reportedly killed in rain and rough weather-related incidents in North Kerala on Wednesday.

At Wayanad, one girl drowned, while another girl died after a tree uprooted and fell on her. At Malappuram, one person was reported missing after a country boat capsised, while anther person reportedly drowned.

IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rains in all district in central and North Kerala till August 9.

During the last two years, Kerala witnessed floods and landslides during the month of August claiming over 600 lives. Hence adequate precautions like shifting people from landslide-prone areas were already initiated.

