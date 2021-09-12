Refundable fee for Sabarimala token under consideration

In view of the restrictions in the daily number of pilgrims to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala, the temple authorities have mooted a refundable fee of around Rs. 200 for virtual queue booking.

According to sources, during the previous months when the temple opened for monthly poojas many who took online tokens for virtual queue did not turn up for darshan. Pilgrims were allowed only through virtual queue now owing to Covid and only up to 15,000 pilgrims were allowed daily. Hence many were denied the opportunity for darshan as people who took tokens did not turn up. This tendency was also affecting the temple's revenue.

Hence the temple administration mooted the idea of a refundable fee of around Rs.200 for getting token. The matter is only under consideration, said government sources.

