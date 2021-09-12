Relaxation to Mohanlal's car at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to invite action

Security personnel at the famed Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple at Thrissur in Kerala is likely to face action for allowing popular actor Mohanlal's vehicle to a restricted area on the temple premises.

According to sources, the temple administrator sought an explanation from the security personnel on the matter. Three security personnel were also directed to keep off from duty.

Mohanlal and his wife came to the temple to attend the wedding of NRI businessman Ravi Pillai's son. The elaborate decorations made at the temple premises for the wedding had earlier invited Kerala High Court's intervention.

