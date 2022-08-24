Release of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh triggers protests in Hyderabad

Various parts of the Old City area here witnessed severe protests on Wednesday, where the protesters sought action against the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh.

To prevent any untoward escalation of the situation, massive contingents of police in riot gear were deployed in Muslim-dominated and other communally sensitive areas. The city police and rapid action forces were out on the streets on full alert to maintain peace.

Following Singh’s release from custody, Muslims took out rallies questioning the move—the MLA was released just a few hours after his arrest on Tuesday.

Singh was arrested in connection with a case filed against him at Mangalhat police station in the city. He was charged with promoting enmity based on religion under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A local court, however, ordered his release, after Singh’s advocate Karunasagar K argued that due procedure was not followed and that Singh was arrested without being served a notice.

There were complaints lodged against him at various other police stations, too.

Meanwhile, Karuna Sagar K, the advocate who secured Singh's release, said that he has received three phone calls threatening to kill him for defending the MLA. Sagar lodged a complaint with Saidabad police on Wednesday.

The Goshamahal MLA had posted a “satirical video” on YouTube on Monday—the content of which was purportedly similar to the derogatory remarks made on Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in May.

The video—supposedly made and released in retaliation of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show being allowed to be held here last week—was seen by some Muslims in the city as hurting their religious sentiments.

Although the video was removed soon after it was posted, it still sparked tensions in the city. On Monday night, a mob of Muslims raised “Sar tan se juda” slogans—an odious chant that asks for beheading—demanding that as the punishment for Singh’s “blasphemy.”

The BJP suspended Singh with immediate effect and disassociated itself from his remarks. The party’s disciplinary committee gave Singh 10 days’ time to explain why he shouldn’t be expelled from the party.

“I am hopeful that the party would be content with my explanation, which I will send at the earliest. I did not disrespect any community in the video. I will fight the other cases against me legally,” Singh reportedly said.