Relief for Kerala CPI(M) as cops gather evidence against RSS in 2018 ashram attack

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala could heave a sigh of relief as the police on Thursday came out with evidence against a deceased RSS worker in connection with the attack on an ashram in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

The attack and arson on Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram by unidentified persons on October 27, 2018, assumed much political significance as it came soon after Giri supported the Left Front's stand on entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had rushed to the spot soon after and condemned the attack, the CPI(M) cadres unleashed a campaign that the attack was retaliation by Sangh Parivar outfits.

However, the inordinate delay in capturing the accused triggered a counter-campaign that the attack was staged with political motives.

Also Read | Congress leader kicks up row with ‘party protected RSS’ remarks

The fresh developments bring relief to the CPI(M).

A youth, identified as Prasanth from Thiruvananthapuram, told the police that his brother Prakash, a local RSS worker, had told him that he attacked the ashram along with some other saffron outfit workers.

He also said that Prakash was under severe mental stress due to fear of being caught, and he ended his life in January. The BJP-RSS provided no support to the family, so Prasanth decided to reveal the details.

The Crime Branch team probing the case recorded his statement and is tracing the others involved, said sources.