Relief for Kerala nun

In a relief to a Kerala nun facing expulsion from the church after joining the stir against rape accused former Jalandhar bishop, Franco Mulakkal, a local court in Kerala on Thursday stayed the expulsion of the nun.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Mananthavady diocese at Wayanad in North Kerala, faced suspension order of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church, citing various charges. She was also directed to leave the convent.

A group of the nun's supporters, under the banner 'Justice for Lucy', approached a local court in Wayanad against her suspension. Subsequently, the court on Thursday froze the suspension order and postponed the case to January 1.

Sister Lucy had even sent a representation seeking the intervention of Pope Francis to review her suspension.

Sister Lucy also faced protest from a section of believers recently, after she penned an autobiography alleging rampant sexual assaults by priests on nuns in Kerala churches.