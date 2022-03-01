Reorganisation of Kerala Congress stalled after complaints

Amidst reports of groupism in Congress remaining unabated, the party national leadership has directed the state unit to freeze the ongoing selection of the state and district office bearers.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar told a section of media that certain complaints regarding the reorganisation came up and those were being looked into.

Even as the state leadership of the party was revamped last year with the mandate of curbing groupism, there were allegations that new groups were taking shape in the party. There were also reports of Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran deputing couple of his confidents to the residence of opposition leader V D Satheesan to check whether a group meeting was going on. Sudhakran had denied it.

Incidentally, close on the heels of that the national leadership directed the state leadership to stall the ongoing reorganisation. Some MPs from Kerala were learnt to have conveyed to the national leadership that they were not being consulted by the party state leaders while selecting the office bearers.

Already, a section in the party was insisting on going for organisational elections in the state instead of the leaders handpicking their favourities.

Sources said that Sudhakran has written to the national leadership expressing displeasure over stalling the reorganisation which was in the final stages.

Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan maintained that opinion of all leaders were being considered in the reorganisation.

