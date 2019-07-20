RGV courts controversy with triple riding video

Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday landed in a row by posting a video on a social networking site, in which he is seen travelling on a motorcycle with two film actors and tweeting about it.

The video shows Varma riding pillion on a two-wheeler, with two others without a helmet and entering a cinema theatre showing the Telugu film 'iSmart Shankar' at Moosapet.

"Where is the Police? I think they are all inside the theatres watching," he tweeted.

When contacted, Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said that they have identified the vehicle number and issued a 'challan' (official notice of a traffic offence) to the motorcycle owner.

"As per procedure, we have issued an e-challan to the bike owner. We treat this as a publicity gimmick for the movie," the official said.

The movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh, stars Ram Pothineni and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.