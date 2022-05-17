Row over K Sudhakaran's remark against Kerala CM

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran's remark that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was like a 'dog with a broken chain' has been flayed by the CPM.
Referring to the intensive campaign led by the Chief Minister for the coming Thirkkakkara assembly by-poll, Sudhakaran stated in an interview that Vijayan was campaigning like a dog with a broken chain. No one could control him, he said.
After CPM leader's flayed that Sudhakaran personally insulted the Chief Minister, Sudhakaran said that if the Chief Minister felt it like a personal insult he would withdraw it. He added that it was a colloquial usage in north Kerala.
Left Democratic Front convenor and senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan said that legal action would be initiated against Sudhakaran for the insulting remark.
