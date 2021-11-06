Row over Kerala forest department's order in favour of Tamil Nadu on Mullaperiyar dam

Kerala is witnessing a fresh row over the Mullaperiyar dam with the Kerala forest department reportedly taking a step in favour of the Tamil Nadu government's interest in raising the water level of the dam.

While Kerala was demanding that the century-old dam situated in Idukki district and managed by Tamil Nadu be decommissioned considering the safety of Kerala, Tamil Nadu was insisting on raising the water level.

A delegation of ministers from Tamil Nadu, led by water resources minister Durai Murugan, visited the dam site on Friday and reiterated their stand. They also cited that the water level could be increased to 152 feet once the nearby baby dam was strengthened. The delegation also said that Kerala forest department's inordinate delay in granting permission for felling some trees was the major hindrance in strengthening the baby dam.

Close on the heels of the delegation's statement, the Kerala forest department reportedly issued an order granting permission to fell the trees and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday for the decision. However, it was learnt that Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran sought clarification from the higher officials of the forest department as he was in the dark about the order.

Strengthening the baby dam could weaken Kerala's plea to decommission the Mullaperiyar dam. Kerala was highlighting that many districts of Kerala could be flooded if the Mullaperiyar dam collapses. At present, the water level of the dam is 138.5 feet.

