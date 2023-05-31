Row over Kerala trade union leader's luxury car

Row over Kerala trade union leader's luxury car

Anilkumar subsequently clarified that his wife, who works with a public sector oil firm, purchased the car

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 31 2023, 02:09 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 02:09 ist
The picture triggered a debate over the luxurious lifestyle and wealth of communist leaders as well as the source of income of the trade union leader to buy the costly car. Credit: IANS Photo

A trade union leader in Kerala taking delivery of a luxury car worth around Rs 50 lakh has triggered a row in Kerala.

Picture of P K Anilkumar, who is general secretary of Petroleum and Gas Workers Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), taking delivery of a Mini Cooper car has gone viral on social media. 

The picture triggered a debate over the luxurious lifestyle and wealth of communist leaders as well as the source of income of the trade union leader to buy the costly car. Frequent allegations against trade unions demanding huge amounts from industrialists were also raked up by many netizens.

Anilkumar subsequently clarified that his wife, who works with a public sector oil firm, purchased the car.

Kerala often witnessed row over luxurious lifestyle and wealth of communist leaders. Even the government decision to go for a car worth around Rs. 35 lakh for the Chief Minister had triggered a row earlier. Many CPM leaders also faced allegations of amassing wealth.

