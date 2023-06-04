Row over making Saturdays working for Kerala schools

Row over making Saturdays working for Kerala schools

The state government decided to make 28 Saturdays working days during this academic year so as to ensure 220 working days

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Jun 04 2023, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 20:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A decision of the Kerala government to make Saturdays working day for schools has triggered a row with even the pro-left teachers' organisation raising objections.

While there were allegations that the decision was taken without much discussion, Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday that there would not be any rethinking of the decision as proper discussions were already held. He also said that students and parents were only happy over the decision.

The state government decided to make 28 Saturdays working days during this academic year so as to ensure 220 working days. The government was citing the stipulations in the Right to Education Act and the Kerala Education Rules regarding the hours of study required.

Also Read | Kerala government criticises removal of periodic table, other topics from NCERT class 10 text book

Discussions were initiated with teachers' organisations in this regard last month. While some bodies welcomed it, some were opposed. The government brought out the academic calendar on June 1, which mentions 28 Saturdays as working days.

Pro-CPM teachers' outfit Kerala School Teachers' Association (KSTA) is among the bodies objecting to the decision. KSTA said in a statement that the government took the decision unilaterally without considering the concerns raised against it. Making Saturdays working day would affect both teachers and students and hence scientific studies should be done before changing existing systems, it said.

Kerala Recognised Schools' Management Association former general secretary Anand Kannasa said that while the association was welcoming the decision, he was personally against it. "Now many students are spending Saturdays for tuition and extracurricular activities and take rest on Sundays. Once Saturdays are made working days, students may be burdened with tuition and extracurricular activities on Sundays and would hardly get any time for rest. Teachers would be also overburdened if Saturdays are also made working day," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Education
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 