Row over special moderation to BTech students

The decision of the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala to grant special moderation of five marks to students who failed in one subject in B Tech examination, apart from the normal moderation, has triggered a controversy.

The Left Front government is on the defensive mode after the Opposition alleged that the decision was taken at the behest of Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

The Opposition alleged that the decision was taken to help a student who was Jaleel's private secretary's neighbour. The same private secretary represented the minister at the adalat that recommended to the University to grant the additional marks.

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the initial move was to give the additional marks only to one student. But as more students who came across the move approached the university it was decided to grant five marks as special moderation to all students who have failed in one subject.

As per norms, the adalat was not empowered to take such decision. Moreover, grace marks and moderations need to be decided ahead of publishing the results, he said.

About 125 students were reported to have already cleared B Tech by availing the special moderation that was decided in May.

Even as the minister maintained that the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds, the Opposition demanded Jaleel's resignation and a judicial probe into the allegation. Various students outfits have launched aggressive stirs demanding the minister's resignation.