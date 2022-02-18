Ruckus in Kerala Assembly as Opposition boycotts Governor's address

The Opposition, Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala (UDF), boycotted the policy address of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly on Friday.

The Opposition MLAs shouted 'go back' slogans against the Governor as he entered the House and tried to disrupt the policy address. But the Governor said that it was not the time for protest and went ahead with delivering the address. Subsequently, the Opposition boycotted the house.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan later told reporters that the Governor and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government were involved in a quid pro quo deal. The Governor was making appointments in universities as per the political interests of the Left front and in return, the government accepted the Governor's demand to appoint a BJP state leader in Raj Bhavan.

The Opposition also flayed the transfer of an IAS officer alleging that the government made the IAS officer a scapegoat by succumbing to pressure from the Governor. It was Governor's Constitutional obligation to deliver the policy address. Even then the Governor put pressure on government over it. It was just a political gimmick to cover up the nexus between the Governor and government, alleged the opposition leader.

General administration department principal secretary K R Jyotilal was transferred on Thursday allegedly on the demand of the Governor as the officer noted in the order appointing BJP state leader Hari S Kartha as Governor's personal assistant that there was no precedent of appointing persons with political affiliation in Raj Bhavan. The Governor had expressed displeasure over it and also criticised the practice of political party workers being posted in personal staff of ministers and giving life long pension.

