S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest at his farmhouse near Chennai

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was on Saturday laid to rest at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam near Chennai as thousands of his fans, friends and family members bid a teary farewell to the man whose voice mesmerized millions of people for over five decades.

The mortal remains of Balasubrahmanyam, who took his last breath at 1.04 pm on Friday at the MGM Healthcare where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, was taken to his farmhouse on Friday night from his residence in upscale Nungambakkam here.

Also read — SPB-Ilaiyaraaja jugalbandi: Of loyalty, royalty & the spat

Thousands of his fans queued up outside the sprawling farmhouse in Tiruvallur district early Saturday morning to pay their last respects to the legend. At 10.20 am, Balasubrahmanyam’s son S P Charan began conducting the last rites of his father in the presence of close friends and family members.

A composed Charan, who is also a playback singer, recited Vedic slogans and performed the last rites of his father before he was laid to rest inside the premises of the farmhouse. As the family members paid their respects one last time, the mortal remains of the playback singer were carried by a group of people on their shoulders for burial with full state honours.

Also read — Konetampettai – the TN village that had a special place in SPB’s heart

Before the lifeless body of SPB was placed in the pit, the City Armed Reserve Police Personnel gave a gun salute and 26 personnel fired three rounds in the air as part of the state honours.

Also read — S P Balasubrahmanyam: The legend whose magical voice will linger on

Besides thousands of fans, SPB’s long-time friend in the tinsel town, Bharathiraaja, popular actor Vijay, playback singer Mano and other celebrities also paid respects to SPB. While the Tamil Nadu government was represented by Tamil Development Minister ‘MaFoi’ K Pandiarajan, governments of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala had also sent their representatives as a mark of respect to SPB.