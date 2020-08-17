S P Balasubrahmanyam still on life support, condition remains critical

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5, continued to be on life support for the fifth straight day on Monday, even as the doctors treating him described his health condition as “critical.”

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here and put on life support on April 13.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit. His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a statement.

However, SPB’s son and film producer S P Charan released a video message on Monday evening saying his father’s condition was stable. On Sunday, Charan had said his father was moved from the 3rd floor ICU to an “exclusive ICU” on the 6th floor.

“Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday. He is stable. Doctors are calling him critical, but he is stable. There are no complications and doctors feel it is a very good sign,” Charan said in the video message on Monday.

He also appealed to his fans to continue with their prayers so that SPB comes out of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader M K Stalin and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed the hope that SPB will be “back with us” very soon.