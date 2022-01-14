Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival celebrated despite Covid-19 surge

Amidst the worsening Covid situation, around 75,000 people thronged to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala on Friday to witness the 'Makaravilakku'.

The highlights of the the day were wearing of the 'Tiruvabharanam' (sacred ornaments) on the Ayyappa idol and Makaravilakku, a lamp lit on the forest areas at Ponnambalamedu on the mountains adjacent to the temple.

Owing to Covid only 75,000 pilgrims were allowed and that too with either Covid vaccination certificate or RTPCR test reports. Usually more than one lakh pilgrims would turn up to witness the Makaravilakku. Last year only 5,000 pilgrims were allowed due to the pandemic.

The 'Thiruvabharanam' was brought by a procession from Pandalam Palace, where Ayyappa was believed to have spent his childhood. It reached the temple by evening and the 'deeparadhana' performed after wearing the ornaments of the idol. The 'Makaravilakku' appeared trice by around 6.45 pm and the region was filled with Ayyappa chants by pilgrims.

Police and state road transport corporation made elaborate arrangements for the return of pilgrims. The two month long pilgrimage that began in November will end by January 20. However, owing to Covid surge those booked online for darshan from Monday were requested by government to postpone the darshan.

