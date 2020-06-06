Sabarimala temple to reopen on June 14, No-COVID certificate required for pilgrims from other states

With worship centres in Kerala set to reopen from Tuesday for pilgrims, the government and Devaswom boards decided to strictly restrict pilgrims at major temples like Sabarimala Ayyappa temple through advance reservation and to insist on a no-COVID certificate for pilgrims from other states.

Sabarimala temple will be opened by June 14 for monthly pooja and will remain open till June 28 for the annual festival that begins on June 19.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran that devotees from other states would have to produce a medical certificate proving that they were not infected with COVID-19. Devotees would be allowed only through the virtual queue system. Only up to 200 pilgrims would be allowed in one hour. No pilgrims would be allowed to stay back, said the minister.

At Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple also a maximum of 600 devotees would be allowed every day through advance booking system. Only a maximum of 60 marriages would be allowed at the temple every day and the number of participants would be restricted to 10.

Meanwhile, a cleaning drive was carried out at the 1,248 temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board on Saturday.

All churches and mosques were also issuing guidelines for devotees.