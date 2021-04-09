Sangh supporters attempt to give communal colour to Kerala medicos' viral dance

A dance video clip by two medicos in Kerala that went viral has now triggered an ugly spat in the social media with a section of Sangh Parivar supporters giving a communal colour to it.

Naveen Razak and Janaki Omkumar, students of the Thrissur government medical college, had made a 30 second video clip dancing to the tune of Boney M classic 'Rasputin'. The two were in scrubs and the video was shot in their hospital corridor. They posted the video of social media and it went viral and two students became celebrities overnight.

Naveen said that he had posted some videos earlier also. But those did not receive this much viewership. What made this video different was that they were in scrubs and it was shot in the hospital corridor.

However, an ugly spat triggered over the video after one Krishna Raj, said to be a Sangh Parivar supporter, made a post the other day referring to the communities of the two students and cautioning Janaki's parents that he was smelling a rat. Raj also make a reference to Nimisha, a Kerala girl who reportedly joined the ISIS along with her husband.

A large section had strongly flayed Krishna Raj for his comment, even as he received support from a section of like-minded Sangh Parivar supporters. Some forum of medical students had also flayed the communal colour being given to the viral video clip.

Naveen and Janaki told a section of media that they were just ignoring such comments and would continue to be good friends. They also said that the support they received from the social media was so overwhelming.