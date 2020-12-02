Sasikala files application for early release from jail

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalitha’s close aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four-year-sentence in connection with a disproportionate assets case, has appealed to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities to consider the remission of her sentence and sought an early release from the prison.

A source in the prison, while confirming her petition, told DH that they have forwarded the application to the prisons department. While the convicts are eligible for three days of remission per month of good behaviour, a technical glitch in Sasikala’s case may scuttle the remission prospects according to officials, the source said.

The source said more than 120 days of remission period, which Sasikala had earned, has been forfeited by earlier officials over allegations of special perks and being irregular to the assigned work at the prison.

Sources in the home department refused to comment anything on the issue while stating that ‘rules, procedures and law will take its own course.’

Knowing that her acquired remission period has been forfeited by the prison authorities, Sasikala has reportedly sought, in her petition, review of the previous decision on forfeiting her remission period.

Senior counsel C V Nagesh commented that remission is allowed in all the cases regardless of the charges on which the person is convicted. However, it is decided by the prison officials who watch the convicts on a daily basis. Hence, it is not the right of the prisoner but a discretion of the prison officials. “If the convict has obtained parole during the sentence, then such convicts may not be eligible for remission,” he remarked.

Interestingly, the Sasikala’s remission file will pass through D Roopa, IGP, currently serving as secretary of the home department who had previously exposed the alleged special privileges enjoyed by Sasikala.

The officials said if Sasikala does not get remission, she would complete her sentence on January 27, 2021 as she has paid a fine of Rs 10 crore before the court recently.