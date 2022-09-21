Savarkar's picture during Bharat Jodo Yatra reception embarrasses Congress

Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar’s image appeared among images of freedom fighters and social reformers on a banner put up in Kochi as part of the reception for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ causing embarrassment for Congress leaders in Kerala.

Some party workers tried to cover the poster by placing a picture of Mahatma Gandhi over it. Later, the entire banner was removed.

Read | Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kerala's Madavana, Sachin Pilot joins him

A local leader of the Indian National Trade Union Congress was reportedly suspended over the incident.

Congress district leaders maintained that the controversial banner was placed by some party local workers and the party district leadership had no direct connection with it.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that Congress was trying to please ‘terrorists’ by removing the banner of Savarkar. He also asked whether the Congress would flay Indira Gandhi for bringing out a stamp in memory of Veer Savarkar.