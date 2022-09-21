Savarkar's photo in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' kicks up row

Savarkar's picture during Bharat Jodo Yatra reception embarrasses Congress

Congress district leaders maintained that the controversial banner was placed by some party local workers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 21 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 22:14 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar’s image appeared among images of freedom fighters and social reformers on a banner put up in Kochi as part of the reception for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ causing embarrassment for Congress leaders in Kerala.

Some party workers tried to cover the poster by placing a picture of Mahatma Gandhi over it. Later, the entire banner was removed.

Read | Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kerala's Madavana, Sachin Pilot joins him

A local leader of the Indian National Trade Union Congress was reportedly suspended over the incident.

Congress district leaders maintained that the controversial banner was placed by some party local workers and the party district leadership had no direct connection with it.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that Congress was trying to please ‘terrorists’ by removing the banner of Savarkar. He also asked whether the Congress would flay Indira Gandhi for bringing out a stamp in memory of Veer Savarkar.

Kerala
India News
Indian Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra
V D Savarkar
Congress
CPI(M)

