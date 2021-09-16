SC allows symbolic immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted permission for symbolic immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, made of Plaster of Paris (POP) in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant, however, made it clear that the permission for immersion of idols was being given this year only on an assurance that no harm would be caused to the lake and idols would be sent for solid waste management.

The court asked the Telangana government to make other arrangements from next year, expressing its unhappiness over their failure to do so.

While allowing a plea by the municipal body, the court said the idols should not be allowed to be left in the lake after immersion and they should be taken out immediately.

"Let them to do symbolic immersion this year. A last chance for them. They say they will ensure no harm is caused to the pond," the bench noted.

Justice Hima Kohli, who was a part of the bench, recused from the case.

The top court relaxed the High Court ban on immersion of the idols.

Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation approached the court challenging September 13 order of Telangana High Court order declining permission for immersion of lord Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake located in the heart of Hyderabad city due to pollution caused to the waterbody.

The municipal corporation said if immersions is not allowed in Hussain Sagar Lake, then it would take six days for all statues to be immersed in other ponds in the city limits.

