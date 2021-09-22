SC rejects Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from audit for last 25 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea of Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust, created by the erstwhile Travancore Royal Family, for exemption from the audit of 25 years.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit said that the special audit, directed in its 2020 judgment, was not confined to the temple alone, but included the trust as well.

The bench directed for the audit of trust preferably within three months.

On September 17, the Administrative Committee of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple contended to the court that the temple was facing a financial crisis as monthly expenses were not being met in view of offerings having been dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It further said Rs 1.25 crore was the monthly expenses of the temple but it could hardly get Rs 60-70 lakh. It said the trust must contribute to the temple.

The Royal family, on the other hand, said it was a public trust, which has been created only to oversee the pujas and rituals. The trust has got no role in the administration. It also submitted that the court should not go by the amicus curiae's report in this regard.

