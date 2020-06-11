SC takes note of COVID-19 infection among children in shelter homes

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all the state governments to spell out measures being undertaken to prevent infection of coronavirus among juveniles kept at the protection homes.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat also asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain how 35 out of 57 children got infected with the COVID-19 in a protection home at Royapuram, Chennai.

The court directed the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu and secretary to Social Welfare Department to submit a report giving details of the reasons for the spread of COVID-19 in the said protection home.

"The status of the health of children in conflict with law in various protection homes in Tamil Nadu shall be given in the report which shall be submitted by 15.06.2020," the bench ordered.

The court also pointed out that it had in a Suo Motu matter on April 3, 2020 dealt with all issues pertaining to children in conflict with law and issued several directions to the state governments for taking preventive measures to protect children from the spread of COVID-19.

The court issued fresh questionnaire seeking response from all the state governments.

It said the Juvenile Justices Committees of the High Courts should ensure that the state governments provide the information before June 30.

On April 3, the court has directed the authorities to consider releasing on bail all those children, who were kept in observation homes on being found in conflict with the law, as COVID-19 was intensifying in the country.

The court has also said that urgent measures need to be taken on priority to prevent the spread of the virus to Child Care Institutions (CCIs).