SC to examine AP HC's stay on probe into land deals for capital city

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to consider the Andhra Pradesh government's plea against the High Court's stay on a probe into the acquisitions of land undertaken during the previous regime of N Chandrababu Naidu for the creation of the new capital city of Amaravati.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah issued notice to the General Secretary of TDP Varla Ramaiah, on whose plea the HC on September 16 stayed the actions initiated by the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government, in view of reports related to "unbridled corruption, ruthless exploitation of natural resources for private gain, avaricious grabbing of land from small and marginal farmers".



Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the state government, contended the HC order was extraordinary as it stopped the entire investigation into allegations of fraudulent practices and abuse of power.

He referred to a report by the Cabinet sub-committee of December 27, 2019 on the basis of which an SIT was constituted to probe several procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerned with various projects.

"It is impossible for a High Court to interfere at a pre-investigation stage and stay all proceedings," he said.

A busybody, like a member of TDP, moved the court talking about the image of his party and the petition was admitted, he added.

The counsel maintained that there was no mala fide by the state government as the CM wrote to the central government for referring the probe into Amaravati land deals to the CBI but the Centre was yet to respond.

On this, the court asked Dave if the Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to review all decisions of the previous TDP government.

To this, he said, "Not at all, but only those cases where gross illegalities are found."

"The High Court is also bound by the laws declared by the Supreme Court. They don't have extraordinary powers to pass any order as they like. In this case, they interdicted a probe and even registration of a case. Can this be allowed? Is this how a High Court can function," he asked.

He maintained that the state government has been completely fair and itself preferred a CBI probe.

"What more can a state do to show its bonafide? But the High Court passes an extensively wide order," he said.

The court sought a response from the TDP leader on a petition filed by advocate Mahfooz A Nazki against the HC's interim order passed on September 16 and put the matter for hearing after four weeks.