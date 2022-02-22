Schools in Kerala resume normal functioning

Schools in Kerala from kindergartens to higher-secondary resumed normal functioning from Monday.

It was after remaining shut for nearly two years owing to Covid that all classes are resuming normal functioning. Since a large majority of students still prefer to remain at home, online classes would also be conducted.

Even as classes from standard one opened partially from last November with only 50 per cent attendance, classes from standard one to nine were closed again in January owing to the third wave of Covid. From last week all classes were reopened with fifty per cent attendance till noon. From Monday onwards normal classes till afternoon resumed.

