Schools in Kerala resume normal functioning

Schools in Kerala resume normal functioning

From last week all classes were reopened with fifty per cent attendance till noon

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 22 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 00:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Schools in Kerala from kindergartens to higher-secondary resumed normal functioning from Monday.

It was after remaining shut for nearly two years owing to Covid that all classes are resuming normal functioning. Since a large majority of students still prefer to remain at home, online classes would also be conducted.

Even as classes from standard one opened partially from last November with only 50 per cent attendance, classes from standard one to nine were closed again in January owing to the third wave of Covid. From last week all classes were reopened with fifty per cent attendance till noon.  From Monday onwards normal classes till afternoon resumed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Kerala
Schools
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 