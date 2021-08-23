Schools in Telangana to reopen for offline classes from September 1

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has decided to reopen all the educational institutions across Telangana for offline mode of classes from September 1.

Rao has instructed the education and other department officials to prepare for the reopening and get the school buildings, hostels etc thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by August 30.

The CM held a review meeting on the Covid-19 spread and the issue of schools reopening on Monday.

“Covid-19 has crippled the education sector. The indefinite closure of schools has caused miseries for the private school teachers. The pandemic situation in the state is better than before and the normal public activities have also resumed. Experts are also cautioning that students remaining away from schools for such a long time could affect them psychologically. Considering all these factors, we have taken the decision to reopen the schools and colleges for all the standards, implementing all the precautionary measures,” Rao said.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, schools were reopened from August 16.

As of Monday, the number of Covid-19 cases under treatment or isolation in Telangana is 6,308 officially. In AP, the active cases recorded are 14,159.

Hyderabad vaccine drive

Meanwhile, a special 10-day Covid-19 vaccination drive was initiated on Monday for 100 per cent coverage of the eligible population over 18 years of age in Hyderabad.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials, about 50 lakh people have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

175 mobile vaccination vans are also pressed into service for total coverage of the 4846 colonies, slums and other habitats across the city.

Households, where all the members are vaccinated, would get a GHMC sticker on their front door confirming the same.

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar claimed the GHMC drive as “the first such mission mode initiative in any metro-city in the country to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the eligible people.”

According to the situation, officials said the drive could be extended by five days.

Check out DH's latest videos: