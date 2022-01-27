Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 12 from Feb 1 in Tamil Nadu

Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 12 from Feb 1 in TN

Colleges, barring those functioning as Covid-19 care centres, will also resume physical classes from February 1

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 27 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tamil Nadu will reopen schools from February 1 for classes 1 to 12 even as it decided to lift the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am from Friday and announced that there will be no Sunday lockdown on January 30. 

Colleges, barring those functioning as Covid-19 care centres, will also resume physical classes from February 1, the government announced and imposed restrictions on cinema theatres and shopping malls. 

After a meeting with experts on Covid-19 restrictions, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that classes for those studying in standard 1 to 12 will resume from February 1. He also announced a slew of restrictions from February 1 to 15, like a ban on classes for LKG and UKG, 50 per cent occupancy for restaurants, theatres, amusement parks, textile and jewellery showrooms, and seminar halls.

While the maximum number of people allowed for marriage is 100, the number for funerals has been fixed at 50. 

