AP Cong leader kills self after testing Covid-19 +ve

Senior Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh dies by suicide after contracting Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 12:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP

A senior Congress leader from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide as he was allegedly depressed after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old Vice-President of Kadapa District Congress Committee tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Proddutur town.

Errakuntla Railway Sub-Inspector Y Srinivasulu said that they recovered a suicide note in which the deceased held no one responsible for his death. "The deceased, in the note, said he was depressed over testing positive for Covid-19 and took the extreme step,"' said the SI, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The leader tried leaving the hospital premises on Monday, but the security guards stopped him. The report adds that he left on his two-wheeler, under the pretext of knowing the hospital owner who wanted to speak with him.

The alert guards notified the hospital management who informed the Kamala police. The search for Congress leader began and the body was found on the railway tracks near Sunnapurallapalle on Tuesday night.

 

 

Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Congress

