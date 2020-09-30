Senior minister says Palaniswami will be CM nominee for 2021 TN polls, even as OPS continues parleys

Senior AIADMK leader and Forest Minister ‘Dindigul’ C Sreenivasan on Wednesday said there was no “fight” within the AIADMK on the Chief Ministerial candidate and asserted that incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the party’s face for 2021 assembly elections. His comments came even as deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who feels sidelined in the AIADMK, was involved in hectic discussions with party leaders for the second consecutive day.

The comments by Srinivasan are likely to perturb Panneerselvam, who is “upset” about his party colleagues questioning his authority and publicly “humiliating” him. Panneerselvam is the coordinator of the AIADMK, while Palaniswami is the joint coordinator.

Panneerselvam, who skipped review meetings called by Palaniswami on Tuesday, attended a meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Wednesday, making it obvious that he was “disappointed” with the Chief Minister.

Sreenivasan, a senior leader of the party from Southern Tamil Nadu, spoke to reporters in his native Dindigul district on Wednesday evening, in what is apparent that Palaniswami enjoys “maximum support” in the party to be announced as the AIADMK’s face for the 2021 polls.

“There is no competition (for CM candidate). It is only being written in the media. It was discussed and announced that day (Monday). On October 7, the Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister candidates will be formally announced. There is no competition and there is no problem. The government is being run in an excellent manner and AIADMK will come to power once again and Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the Chief Minister,” he said.

Srinivasan’s comments assume significance as he was one of the senior ministers who, according to sources, told the AIADMK Executive Committee meeting on Monday that a decision on CM candidate should be taken immediately. While they wanted the issue of CM nominee to be discussed, Panneerselvam was stressing on the need to appoint a steering committee to run the party as it braces to face the crucial assembly polls next year.

On Wednesday, former minister ‘Natham’ R Viswanathan, who had met Palaniswami on Tuesday, held parleys with Panneerselvam, who was joined by his supporters. Sources told Deccan Herald that Panneerselvam was questioning the need to announce the CM candidate before elections and was insisting on strengthening his powers in the party and constitution of a committee to run day-today affairs of the party.

“Panneerselvam wants more say for him in the party and he has put forth his position before Natham Viswanathan and another senior leader R Vaithilingam who met him in the past two days. Since he feels sidelined in the government, he wants to have full control over the party which is also being stone-walled by the EPS faction,” a senior AIADMK leader said.