Setback for EPS as Madras High Court cancels AIADMK meeting electing him as interim general secretary

The Madras High Court on Wednesday cancelled a general council meeting held by the AIADMK on July 11, which elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's interim general secretary.

The Madras High Court has ordered status quo as of June 23, rendering the General Council, which 'expelled' O Panneerselvam, invalid.

