HC cancels AIADMK meet electing EPS as interim gen secy

Setback for EPS as Madras High Court cancels AIADMK meeting electing him as interim general secretary

The court has ordered status quo as of June 23, rendering the General Council that 'expelled' O Panneerselvam, invalid

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Aug 17 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 12:15 ist
Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credi: PTI file photo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday cancelled a general council meeting held by the AIADMK on July 11, which elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's interim general secretary.

The Madras High Court has ordered status quo as of June 23, rendering the General Council, which 'expelled' O Panneerselvam, invalid. 

More details are awaited.

