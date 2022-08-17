Setback for EPS as Madras High Court cancels AIADMK meeting electing him as interim general secretary

The Madras High Court on Wednesday cancelled a general council meeting held by the AIADMK on July 11, which elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's interim general secretary.
The Madras High Court has ordered status quo as of June 23, rendering the General Council, which 'expelled' O Panneerselvam, invalid.
More details are awaited.
