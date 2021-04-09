Sexual assault victims' mother alleges of malicious campaign

A woman who contested against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly election said that a malicious campaign was carried out against her on social media as part of a conspiracy.

Her two daughters were victims of sexual assault.

She also alleged that the campaign could have been carried out with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The minor Dalit sisters were found hanging in their house in a gap of around 50 days on January 13 and March 4, 2017. Medical reports of the deceased indicated sexual assault. Their 40-year-old mother contested in the election at Dharmadam in Kannur against Pinarayi Vijayan to stage a protest alleging that justice was denied to the family. She alleged that no action was taken against the cops who sabotaged the investigation.

On the heels of the election, a prominent social activist made a social media post alleging that the mother of the two children was also responsible for the ill fate of the two sisters.

The woman alleged that though she approached the police against the post, so far no action was taken.