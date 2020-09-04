Shady deals nothing new for Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri's son

Nexus with shady persons, financial cheating and sexual abuse. These are the allegations against the two sons of Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan over the last several years, and thereby a major embarrassment to the party.

The CPM that has managed to wriggle out of such rows by maintaining that these does not concern party members, might be adopting a similar strategy as Balakrishnan's younger son Bineesh is now caught up in a row over nexus with Bengaluru-based drug peddling case accused Mohammed Anoop, who is a Malayali.

Bineesh, who has already admitted that he had lent Rs. 6 lakh to Anoop, was also allegedly running a financial institution in Bengaluru. Opposition parties in Kerala are stepping up demand for a probe into his affiliation with drug peddling and gold smuggling rackets.

Bineesh was earlier caught up in similar allegations of nexus with shady persons like R. Sabarinath, who swindled crores of rupees from hundreds of persons by running a financial firm named Total4U, and Omprakash, a notorious gangster based in Thiruvananthapuram who was accused of many crimes, including murder.

A Malayali NRI businessman Madathil Raghu and his business associate Egypt-born UK citizen Ahamed Mohamed were intercepted by the CISF personnel at Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2009 following a drunken ruckus. They had allegedly told the security personnel that they were Bineesh's friends. Balakrishnan was then the Home Minister of Kerala.

Balakrishnan's elder son Binoy recently faced a serious allegation by a Mumbai-settled woman, who was a former bar dancer in UAE, that Binoy impregnated her after promising to marry, and later cheated her. A Mumbai court-ordered a DNA test to prove the paternity of the child, which was being prolonged mysteriously.

Binoy even faced a travel ban from UAE in 2018 following Rs.13 crore financial fraud complaint by the sponsor of a Dubai-based firm. The travel ban was imposed after a cheque he submitted was dishonoured. Once the case was settled, questions were raised by Opposition over the source of the funds used to settle the case, which has also remained unanswered.

While serving as the Home Minister, Balakrishnan also faced allegations over a marriage reception of his elder son as it was allegedly organized by a controversial businessman.